Amir removes England cornerstone Cook in first Test

London, May 24 (AFP) Mohammad Amir captured the prise wicket of Alastair Cook after the England opener led a fightback on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.

At tea England were 165 for five, having slumped to 43 for three before lunch after home captain Joe Root had won the toss and batted.

Cook, in his 153rd consecutive Test, which equalled Australia great Allan Border's all-time record for successive appearances at this level, revived England with a fine 70.

But shortly before tea he was bowled by Amir, a team-mate when Essex won the County Championship last season, as the left-arm quick produced a brilliant delivery that cut away late off the pitch late to clip the top of the opener's off stump. Cook faced 148 balls, including 14 fours

Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 36, having hoisted leg-spinner Shadab Khan for the first six of this match. Jos Buttler, recalled as a specialist number seven, was unbeaten on 13. Root opted to bat first in the opening match of this two-Test series, despite the overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch offering the promise of assistance for Pakistan's pacemen.

Both England and Pakistan's have concerns over their batting so it was a particularly bold decision by Root.

It certainly looked a good toss for Pakistan to lose as three members of an England top-order that repeatedly failed during winless winter Test tours of Australia and New Zealand all fell for single-figure scores.

Mohammad Abbas made the breakthrough when he bowled Mark Stoneman (four) with a late swinging delivery to leave England 12 for one in the fourth over.

Root, promoted up the order to number three, also fell for four when he drove at a wide ball from Hasan and edged behind to opposing captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Cook got into gear with a cover-driven four off Amir, but he could only watch as fellow left-hander Dawid Malan (six) became Hasan's second wicket of the morning, with wicket-keeper Sarfraz again making no mistake with the catch.

At that stage, England were 43 for three.

Just before Malan's dismissal, Faheem Ashraf rapped the pad of Cook, then on 23, with 'umpire's call' going against Pakistan after they reviewed former Australia seam bowler Paul Reiffel's original decision of not out.

England were 72 for three at lunch, with Cook 46 not out and Jonny Bairstow, batting up the order at number five, unbeaten on 10.

Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, went to fifty with a four to third man off Amir before Bairstow was bowled by Ashraf for 27.

Buttler, having been encouraged to play the attacking game that makes him such a dangerous white-ball batsman, was quickly into his stride with two fours in three balls off Shadab -- a whip through midwicket followed by a cover-driven boundary