×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Anderson back in the wickets for Lancashire as he hopes for Ashes return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    20 Aug 2019, 23:24 IST
anderson - CROPPED
England's James Anderson.

England's record wicket-taker James Anderson made a promising comeback for Lancashire's second team as he returned from a calf injury lay-off.

Anderson is hopeful of playing a part in the latter stages of the Ashes after hobbling out of the opening match against Australia on day one.

He bowled only four overs in England's defeat at Edgbaston and missed the subsequent drawn match at Lord's.

The 37-year-old will also be sidelined for this week's clash at Headingley, but he sent down nine overs for Lancashire's second string on Tuesday against their Leicestershire counterparts at Northern Cricket Club in Crosby.

He had Leicestershire's Sam Bates caught behind by wicketkeeper George Lavelle, before pinning Ben Mike lbw.

Anderson posted figures of 2-23, with fellow paceman George Burrows taking 6-22 in 13 overs as Leicestershire made 224 at the Merseyside club.

Depending on Anderson's progress, the 575-wicket Test veteran may come into contention for the fourth Ashes clash at Lancashire's Old Trafford home.

That match runs from September 4-8, with the fifth Test at The Oval beginning on September 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
SCO 242/7 (50.0 ov)
PNG 204/9 (50.0 ov)
Scotland won by 38 runs
SCO VS PNG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us