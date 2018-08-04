Anderson: England will dream of getting Kohli out early

Virat Kohli in action for India

Virat Kohli has been a nightmare for England in the first Test but James Anderson says they will dream of removing the India captain early on day four.

The indomitable Kohli reached stumps on Friday unbeaten on 43 after a defensive second innings that India, who were 110-5 at the close of play, require 84 more runs from to triumph.

Kohli scored a brilliant 149 – his first century on English soil – with a similarly resilient first knock which finally came to an end when Adil Rashid found a much-needed way to best the 29-year-old.

Saturday's first session is set to be dramatic with the outcome in the balance, and Anderson has no doubt about what will be on the mind of each England player until the action resumes.

"We need five wickets it's as simple as that," said Anderson.

"We need them fairly quickly otherwise they'll get the runs, so we've got to give it everything we've got in the morning for the first 15-20 overs, leave nothing out there. Just give it everything we've got.

"It's a really exciting place to be because you know we could do something special by winning this Test match, such a close Test match, so we will go to bed dreaming about getting Kohli out first thing.

"Nobody is invincible in world cricket. I have been encouraged by the way I have bowled at him so far. On another day I could have got him for 21 and nobody would be talking about how brilliant he is, but that is not the case."

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 110/5, need 84 runs to win the 1st Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bZ58dvJ5hm — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2018

England appeared in trouble when Ishant Sharma dismissed Jos Buttler to leave England on 87-7, but Sam Curran, who took four wickets on Thursday, exploded for 63 runs off 65 deliveries to keep things competitive.

"He is a really impressive lad. I remember me as a 20-year-old and I did not know what was going on and I was in awe of everyone," Anderson said of Curran.

"But he has been around a bit and now his game is really well set up for a young lad. His skills are brilliant with the ball, he knows how to set the batsmen up and we have seen talent with the bat.

"I have spoken to Alec Stewart [Surrey director of cricket] about his batting and he and a few other people have said he has the ability to be a top-six batsman.

"He has a bit of fight in him as well. To go out in that situation, make a fifty, shows guts. To get the team back in it was brilliant to see from a young lad."