Anderson eyes Lancashire return to prove fitness ahead of India Test series

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
24   //    04 Jul 2018, 20:16 IST

London, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior England pacer James Anderson will be aiming to prove his fitness ahead of the five-Test series against India, when he makes a comeback to competitive cricket for Lancashire on July 15.

The 35-year-old seamer, who has snapped 540 wickets in 138 Tests, will play in a second XI match for his county Lancashire after being out of action since June last year due to a longstanding shoulder injury.

He will also play a County Championship match against old rivals Yorkshire in the "Roses match" on July 22.

"England seamer Jimmy Anderson will make his return to competitive cricket for Lancashire second XI in a three-day match against Nottinghamshire at Old Trafford starting on July 15," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"Anderson, who has not played since the second Test victory over Pakistan on June 3, has spent the past month rehabilitating a long-standing right shoulder injury and returned to bowling working with Lancashire and England staff in the past seven days.

"As part of his plan, before the first Test against India starting on August 1, he will play for Lancashire seconds against Nottinghamshire and the Roses match in the County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Old Trafford starting on July 22."

Struggling with the shoulder injury over the past couple of years, Anderson, who scalped nine wickets against Pakistan in England's two Tests, had said he will have to rest the shoulder keeping in mind the upcoming India Test series which has been crammed into a six-week period.

"I just need to get in the gym and get it strong," he said in June.

"The India schedule is ridiculous with five Tests in six weeks and that will put a lot of stress on it."

India will play the first Test of the five-match series at Birmingham starting on August 1

