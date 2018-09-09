Anderson fined for dissent following unsuccessful Kohli review

James Anderson appeals for the wicket of Virat Kohli

The ICC has fined James Anderson 15 per cent of his match fee following his reaction to an unsuccessful review of an lbw decision on Virat Kohli.

On day two of the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval, England's all-time leading wicket taker thought he had the visiting captain trapped in front.

On-field official Kumar Dharmasena ruled in Kohli's favour, a decision upheld on umpire's call upon review, with replays showing the ball struck the batsman marginally outside the line of off stump.

According to an ICC release on Sunday, "Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner".

Anderson, who admitted the charge and accepted the sanction, has also been handed one demerit point.

India, who trail 3-1 in the series, will resume on day three at 174-6, 158 behind after England posted 332 all out. Kohli, on 16 at the time of the Anderson review, was eventually dismissed by Ben Stokes for 49.