Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Anderson lights up gloomy Lord's as India fold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    11 Aug 2018, 01:17 IST
JamesAnderson
England seamer James Anderson

England talisman James Anderson claimed his 26th five-wicket Test haul with a magnificent exhibition of swing bowling as India were skittled out for 107 on another rainy day at Lord's.

No play was possible on the opening day and further rain ensured only 35.2 overs were bowled on Friday, but that was all England’s collection of seamers needed to rip through the tourists.

After captain Joe Root unsurprisingly opted to bowl first, Anderson took two early wickets and Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for one to leave India in the mire on 15-3 before the heavens opened again in London.

England made up for lost time following a long delay, the recalled Chris Woakes (2-19) claiming the key scalp of Virat Kohli and the excellent Anderson (5-20) getting his name of the honours board for a sixth time as India lost seven wickets for 58 runs under blue skies.

India were bamboozled by swing once again and face a major battle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-match series after suffering defeat in the opener at Edgbaston last week.

Anderson was on the money straight away, striking with the fifth ball when Murali Vijay lost his off stump to a beauty which moved away late, while KL Rahul also fell to England's leading Test wicket-taker, edging through to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Pujara, named in the side along with Kuldeep Yadav as Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav missed out, hung around before a terrible mix-up with Kohli, who set off for a quick single before hesitating, leading to both batsmen at one stage heading towards the same end.

Ollie Pope was left with the simple task of whipping the bails off with Pujara stranded and, after a further break for bad weather, Woakes dampened India's spirits further when the action resumed, getting Kohli (23) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip.

Kohli had offered a chance by edging the previous ball past Buttler and there was a sense of deja vu when Hardik Pandya flashed a drive past England's new vice-captain, but he held on from the next delivery after the excellent Woakes found the edge once again.

Sam Curran got in on the act by bowling Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane fell to the relentless Anderson, who added another wicket to his tally in the final over after Stuart Broad dismissed leading scorer Ravichandran Ashwin for 29 on a gloomy day for the top-ranked Test side.

Omnisport
NEWS
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
Edgbaston loss is more than just a wake-up call for team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Inida must overcome to win the Lords Test
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
5 England bowlers with the most Test Wickets against India
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
Anderson helps England skittle India out for 107 in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
Match 3
TTR 144/3 (14.4 ov)
JTA
LIVE
Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS JTA live score
| Yesterday
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Yesterday
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us