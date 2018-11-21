×
Anderson out of final Sri Lanka Test

PTI
NEWS
News
21 Nov 2018, 15:54 IST

Colombo, Nov 21 (AFP) England fast bowler James Anderson said Wednesday he has been left out of the final Test against Sri Lanka to give match practice to fellow paceman Stuart Broad.

"Yes I'm not playing this game, Broady's going," Anderson said ahead of the dead-rubber final Test of the three-match series when the visitors will be gunning for a 3-0 whitewash.

"The thinking is that with the series sewn up it's an opportunity to rotate.

"Going to the West Indies as well (in January) and with a view to that I think the feeling is they want Broady to get some Test cricket under his belt," said Anderson, 36.

"So it's going to be a week off. It's been a frustrating trip for me really because you want to contribute to the wins. But I feel like I've tried my best but it's not really been a series for the seamers," he added.

Anderson has taken just one wicket over two Tests that have seen the spinners dominate.

England sewed up the series -- a first away series win since beating South Africa in 2015-16 -- on Sunday in Kandy, in a closer contest than their first Test trouncing of the hosts in Galle.

The final Test begins in Colombo on Friday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Anderson rested for final Test
Sri Lanka vs England 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
England posts 285 all out, Sri Lanka replies 26-1 on 1st day
Silva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test
Sri Lanka vs England, 1st test: 4 things learnt
7 Of the finest spells by James Anderson
England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs
Sri Lanka back suspect spinner Dananjaya for Pallekele test
Injured Bairstow out of final white-ball matches in Sri...
James Anderson's Best Test Performances outside England...
