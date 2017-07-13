Anurag Thakur issues unconditional apology to Supreme Court

Anurag Thakur was forced to apologise.

What's the Story?

Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur who was removed from his post at the beginning of the year has finally issued an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court of India.

"I humbly submit that it was never the intention of the deponent to undermine the majesty of this court and since unintentionally some kind of misinformation and miscommunication has occurred, I unhesitatingly tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology to this court," the affidavit submitted by Thakur read.

Also Read: Anurag Thakur responds to Supreme Court verdict

In case you didn't know...

The former BCCI President was sacked earlier this year on the account of perjury by the Supreme Court of India.

Thakur was against the reforms suggested by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Panel and was facing contempt charges for seeing International Cricket Council's intervention against the implementations of Justice Lodha panel's recommendations in October last year.

His sacking took place on January 1 along with Ajay Shirke.

The Details:

Anurag Thakur who was named the BCCI President only in May last year faced a lot of problems with the Lodha Panel right from the very beginning of his stint.

Shortly after he was sacked, the Supreme Court had asked him to issue an apology for his misdoings. The apex court had asked him to tender "unconditional and unambiguous" apology for misleading the court by making false statements and obstructing implementation of Justice Lodha committee reforms.

The BCCI have been facing a lot of issues over the past couple of years or so. After the problem with the Lodha Panel, there was the issue with the ICC just a few months ago over the revenue sharing model which was finally solved a few weeks ago.

What's next?

The BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) will be held after the Supreme Court's hearing which is being held on July 14.

Author's Take

This is an extremely good move by the Supreme Court to have come down hard on Thakur who refused to pay heed to their order. The apex body have made their intentions clear and have sent a strong message to the cricketing body and their members.

With Thakur out of the equation, it will be interesting to see how C.K Khanna manages everything and how long he lasts.