Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli's magnificent match-winning century in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash in Pune

Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat Kohli's 48th ODI century with a special story on her Instagram handle. The veteran batter's knock helped India extend their unbeaten streak in the 2023 World Cup as they beat Bangladesh comfortably by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh batted first in the contest at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, and reached 256/8 in 50 overs. Team India's top order fired once again to help them chase down the target comfortably in 41.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53) laid down the platform with attacking knocks, while Virat Kohli (103*) finished the job with a classy century.

After witnessing Kohli's magnificent knock against Bangladesh, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to appreciate him by sharing a picture in her story embedded with 'heart' and 'face blowing a kiss' emojis.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story after Kohli's century on Thursday

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dingra also applauded him for winning the match for India. She shared a photo of him in her Instagram story and wrote:

"Super proud."

Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dingra's Instagram story.

"I was just looking to hit the gaps, run hard, and get the boundaries whenever needed": Virat Kohli

Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli said that his focus was on getting the job done for his side by staying at the crease till the end. He said (via Reuters):

"I wanted to make a big contribution. I've had a few fifties in World Cups and I haven't really converted them so I wanted to finish it off this time and hang on till the end. I was just looking to hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed."

Shedding light on the camaraderie between the Indian players in the dressing room, Kohli added:

"It's a great atmosphere in the change room. We're loving each other's company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. It's a long tournament and you need that mood in the change room for guys to come out and play like this."

Kohli and India will be back in action on Sunday, October 22, when they face New Zealand in Dharamsala.