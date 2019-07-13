×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Anybody can beat anybody regardless of breed of dog - Williamson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
111   //    13 Jul 2019, 20:12 IST
Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is not concerned about New Zealand being underdogs for Sunday's Cricket World Cup final against tournament hosts England.

Both teams are bidding to win the tournament for the first time in their history, New Zealand having been beaten in the final by trans-Tasman rivals Australia four years ago.

England entered the World Cup among the favourites having risen to the top of the ODI team rankings, but Williamson is backing his side to pull off an upset on Sunday.

"I think England, rightly so, deserve to be favourites," Williamson told a news conference when asked if his team are underdogs. "Coming into this tournament from the start, they were favourites and they've been playing really good cricket.

"But whatever dog we are, it's just important that we focus on the cricket that we want to play and we have seen over the years that anybody can beat anybody regardless of breed of dog.

"We are really looking forward to the occasion and, like I say, the end point and the result, there's a lot of time between now and that point.

"So focusing too much on it I don't think is a positive thing and the focus for us as a group is what's in front of us and we know you go into any match and you have to deal with a number of different things, whether it's different moments of pressure, whether it's different moments of momentum and we have to be prepared to deal with all of those again."

New Zealand are yet to pass 300 with the bat at this World Cup, with Williamson expecting a low-scoring contest at Lord's.

Advertisement

"I think turning up, most teams having played here before expected scores to be a lot higher than what we have seen," Williamson added.

"But the reality of it is that they have been quite tough surfaces and there's been surfaces that have aged throughout perhaps a match on one day, so trying to make those adjustments are really important and I think if you are focusing on what you need to do as a group and the cricket that you want to play, then making those adjustments like in the last game.

"I think both sides looked at the surface, thought it was a really good one, and thought perhaps 300 and something was what was going to be at play, but after 15 overs or so, having conversations thinking, 'This is really quite difficult and 300 looks like a long, long way away' so if we are able to perhaps achieve something a little bit more realistic on that surface, then that gives you every chance to win the matches.

"And we have done it on a number of occasions but we will have to be good at doing that tomorrow and surfaces at times have been hard to read, especially with the pre-emptive ideas what most teams come into the World Cup with, which is very high scoring and tough work for the bowlers. Bowlers have, I think, enjoyed themselves a little bit.

"So, yeah, tomorrow is a new challenge for each occasion where we will need to make those adjustments quickly."

Advertisement
Taylor defends 'world class' Williamson from captaincy criticism
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Most Runs scored | Who will be the top-scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Morgan and Williamson meet in triumph of calm conviction
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "I know a few players in our dressing room who believe we can beat anybody" says Mashrafe Mortaza ahead of their game against Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "Williamson is a world class captain" - Ross Taylor 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Hopefully we can adopt 1.5 billion Indian fans for the final - Williamson | IND vs NZ
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson: The pillar that stands between England and the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Can the battle of the 'Fab Four' light up the semi-finals?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Overdependence on Kane Williamson hurting New Zealand
RELATED STORY
From Kuala Lumpur to Manchester, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have gone from boys to world-beaters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Tour Match
ENG-W 343/2 & 60/1 (14.0 ov)
AAW 218/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Drinks: England Women lead Australia A Women by 185 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG-W VS AAW live score
Final | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
NZ VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Yesterday
ZIM 132/8 (13.0 ov)
IRE 134/1 (10.5 ov)
Ireland won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIM VS IRE live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
Ireland
Zimbabwe
IRE VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us