×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Archer brings X-factor to England attack – Root

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    22 May 2019, 16:10 IST
RootArcher-Cropped
Joe Root and Jofra Archer

Joe Root hailed Jofra Archer's "X-factor" after the all-rounder was included in England's squad for the Cricket World Cup.

Archer, who only became eligible for selection in March, was named in the final 15-man squad on Tuesday despite having only played three ODIs for England.

His selection over an established member of the side in David Willey was seen by some as controversial.

However, Root believes Archer has proven his worth with numerous instrumental performances in the Indian Premier League.

"He's obviously got that X-factor," Root told Sky Sports News. "You watch him play in the IPL, you watch the effect he's had on some of those games, high-pressure games and he's performed in that environment and thrived in it.

"He's only played a couple of games for us in international cricket and he's right at the start of his career but he has the ability to change games, he brings something different to our attack, which I think is a real bonus. It's a great, strong addition to the squad."

Asked if Archer could work his way into the Test squad for the Ashes series with Australia later this year, Root added: "He obviously would offer something different to the group of players we've got currently.

"I think it's very important throughout this next period, the selectors in particular watching county cricket, watching how guys go throughout the World Cup, guys within this World Cup squad - not just Jofra but other players as well - have got an opportunity to impress and make sure that they're up for contention when those Ashes squads are selected."

Advertisement

Root is Willey's team-mate at Yorkshire as well as with England and feels the fact a player of his quality has missed out is proof of the depth they have at their disposal.

"It was always going to be bitterly disappointing for whoever missed out," Root said. 

"Everyone's performed extremely well, done everything they can to give a good account of themselves going into the World Cup. For Dave, he's worked extremely hard, he'll be absolutely gutted.

"He's a brilliant team-mate, a great professional. He'll go back to Yorkshire and try to prove to everyone why he's going to play for England for a long time to come in the future.

"It's a very unique situation where you've got so many guys that have performed brilliantly, you look at the squad going into the tournament and there's no question-marks, everyone deserves their place, has performed consistently well going into it, it's a brilliant place to be.

"It is bitterly disappointing and it was always going to be tough on someone but it shows the strength in depth in the group, where we're at as a one-day team at the minute and it shows how well we've prepared.

"We've given ourselves the best chance leading into it, we're still going to have to play extremely well, nothing's going to be given to us, we're going to have to earn every win throughout the whole tournament."

Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: SWOT analysis of the English team
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Predicted Strongest Playing XI for England
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer to make England debut against Ireland
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England announce 15-member squad, leave out Jofra Archer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Archer, Dawson named in England squad
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 5th ODI : Preview, Head to Head stats, Key Players and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
Archer not in England's preliminary WC squad
RELATED STORY
Archer left out of England's preliminary World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th T20I
PKW 0/0 (0.3 ov)
SA-W
LIVE
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
PKW VS SA-W live score
5th T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
2nd ODI | Yesterday
SL 322/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO 199/10 (33.2 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS SCO live score
DBY 378/10 & 213/10
GLA 346/10 & 14/2 (6.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Glamorgan need 232 runs to won
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us