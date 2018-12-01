×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Archer could miss Big Bash for England chance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    01 Dec 2018, 20:51 IST
Jofra Archer - cropped
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer could reconsider his involvement with Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming Big Bash League as skipping the tournament would ensure he is eligible for England's Caribbean tour.

This week the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a change to its eligibility restrictions, with those, like Archer, who want to play for England now needing only three years' residency rather than seven if they have moved after their 18th birthday.

Archer, a former West Indies youth international, joined Sussex in 2015 and will become eligible for England next year, though forthcoming Twenty20 commitments means that date is set to come some time after March.

However, Archer would be eligible sooner if he skipped the BBL and stayed at home, and the Barbados-born seamer admits he has some thinking to do.

"I'm not too sure [about skipping the Big Bash]," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

"I haven't been to Australia as of yet. I don't know how the CEO [of Hobart] would react. I haven't asked yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by . .. (@jofra_22) on

"Obviously everything just happened only two days ago, so there's still some time to do some thinking and to really see what takes priority."

Archer has another reason to be grateful the rule has changed as it means he can now spend more time with his family in Barbados once he becomes eligible.

"Being qualified means I can spend a bit more time at home," he added.

"This is three to four years now that I've only spent two or three weeks at home the whole year.

"Sometimes it's not enough not seeing your family for so long so there's at least some good things out of qualifying this year."

Omnisport
NEWS
Archer keen for England bow following eligibility rule...
RELATED STORY
Change in ECB rules makes Jofra Archer available for England
RELATED STORY
Teenager dismisses Kohli, Rashid does a Dhoni and more -...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 top-ranked T20I stars in ICC ranking who...
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: All the important stats and records
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur set to play in...
RELATED STORY
4 prodigies of Indian cricket who could not make a big...
RELATED STORY
Archer's England eligibility set for March
RELATED STORY
Important Stats From Women's Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us