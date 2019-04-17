×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Archer left out of England's preliminary World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
399   //    17 Apr 2019, 15:56 IST
jofraarcher - cropped
All-rounder Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has been left out of England's 15-man preliminary squad for the Cricket World Cup but is one of two players who could be called upon if required.

Archer's international career has been subject to intense speculation in recent months after he became eligible to play for England in March.

The all-rounder – who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals – had been tipped for a call-up. However, while he will get the chance to impress against Pakistan, there is no guarantee he will feature at the World Cup.

Instead, England have kept faith with the squad that faced West Indies earlier in 2019, meaning Liam Plunkett retains his place as they look to lift the 50-over title for the first time.

Eoin Morgan will captain the side on home soil, and England's selectors have opted for a settled squad that includes the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Joe Root.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will provide a spin option, while a deep seam attack features Plunkett, Mark Wood and a host of all-rounders including Ben Stokes, Tom Curran and David Willey.

Archer is one of two players who could force their way into the squad should he impress against Pakistan, with the other being Chris Jordan.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer’s performances in domestic and franchise cricket," said national selector Ed Smith. "He is a very talented and exciting cricketer.

Advertisement

"Chris Jordan, a regular in T20 squads over the past few years, has continued to develop as a cricketer – as we saw in the T20s in the West Indies. He fully deserves his return to the ODI squad."

 

England's preliminary World Cup squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Advertisement
Botham: Late changes to World Cup squad would not help England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England's probable 30-member preliminary squad
RELATED STORY
Archer decision the final piece of England's World Cup jigsaw - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
Archer shines, but Royals beaten by Kings XI
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India Announced there 15 Players Squad, Dinesh Karthik In, Rishabh Pant Left Out
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: An alternative XI of Indian players who missed the World Cup ticket
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian squad selection sounds like a mixed bag of balance and lost opportunity
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out from India’s squad
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne picks his Australian World Cup squad and leaves out Usman Khawaja 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us