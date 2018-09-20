Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arjuna awardee Manika has mixed feelings as coach ignored for Dronacharya

PTI
NEWS
News
33   //    20 Sep 2018, 16:29 IST

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) An Arjuna award for her historic achievements has made Manika Batra happy but only just, as she says the Dronacharya snub to her coach Sandeep Gupta has been a dampener.

The celebrations after securing the country's second highest sporting honour were subdued as her childhood coach Gupta missed out on the Dronacharya award for the second time.

"Yes I wanted him to get the award. But it is the government's decision and we have to respect that. I will work harder so he gets it next time," Manika told PTI after being named as a sponsored athlete of Herbalife Nutrition here on Thursday.

"It's a case of being partially happy for her," said her mother Sushma.

Manika, who is the first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold and an Asian Games bronze, was also in the running for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

"I was expecting that (Khel Ratna) but there were other deserving athletes. It is fine. I will continue to strive for it," said the 23-year-old.

While her coach was overlooked for Dronacharya, another deserving candidate , Srinivasa Rao, father of India's finest A Sharath Kamal, got the selection committee's nod.

Rao is among the eight coaches who will be bestowed with Dronacharya on September 25. Manika's coach Gupta was obviously disappointed with the snub.

"I have no issues as long as any deserving coach gets the award. My problem is with the number of Dronacharya awardees every year. It should be at par with Arjuna winners. Behind every Arjuna winner, there is years of hard work put in by a coach. It must be acknowledged," lamented Gupta.

He, however, was happy for Manika, who joined Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and M C Mary Kom as Herbalife ambassadors.

The Delhi-based paddler has reached 56th in the latest ITTF rankings and aims to break into the top 30 by December end.

"I have four tournaments to go on the Pro Tour. The target is to be in top 30, for that I need to beat some top players. The men's team is doing well and that is also motivating."

Having conquered the Japanese and Koreans at the Asian Games, the Indians have also been able to instill doubts in the minds of the mighty Chinese.

"Even the Chinese are scared of us. Earlier, the mindset was that they were unbeatable but not anymore. We can beat them," said Manika.

Talking about her surprise mixed doubles bronze alongside Sharath in Jakarta, she added: "We hardly practiced before the Asian Games. We barely had five sessions before the competition. It all just clicked for us on that one day

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players that were royally ignored by...
RELATED STORY
Mixed feelings for Cook as England waste early platform
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka of the 1996 World Cup: Tribute to the side that...
RELATED STORY
5 Top Batsmen who never scored an away Test hundred
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant became the only player to achieve this...
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar overrated in ODI matches as a bowler? 
RELATED STORY
5 debutants India need to try as openers in tests
RELATED STORY
5 international grounds in India that are ignored now
RELATED STORY
Will prepare myself for WI Tests keeping on turners at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us