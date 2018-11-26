×
Armaan Jaffer included in Mumbai Ranji squad against Gujarat

PTI
NEWS
News
45   //    26 Nov 2018, 19:02 IST

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Young batsman Armaan Jaffer, who recently slammed a triple hundred for Mumbai U23 against Saurashtra, was Monday named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for their upcoming game against Gujarat.

The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here from Wednesday (November 28).

20-year-old Armaan, who has earlier played three first-class matches for Mumbai in 2016, is the nephew of former India player and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer.

On November 16 this year, Armaan slammed an unbeaten triple hundred for Mumbai in their U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy match against Saurashtra played here. Armaan had struck 300 off 367-balls, striking 26 boundaries and 10 sixes.

The Mumbai team will be led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises regulars like Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

Medium-pacers Akash Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, spinner Karsh Kothari and all-rounder Shivam Dube have also been named in the 14-member squad announced by the city's cricket body on Monday on its website.

A senior MCA official said Shreyas Iyer wasn't available for selection as he is part of the India A ODI squad that will play three games against New Zealand A in New Zealand.

Mumbai have played two Ranji games so far this season and both the games ended in draw. Thus, when the players take the field on Wednesday, they will aim for an outright win.

Squad: Dhawal Kulkarni (Captain), Siddhesh Lad ,Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhrumil Matkar, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Armaan Jaffer

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
