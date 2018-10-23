Art of leaving and negotiating short ball in Vihari's plans for Australia Tests

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 23 Oct 2018, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The art of leaving the ball and negotiating the short ball are the two aspects of his game, Hanuma Vihari is working on ahead of India's tour of Australia.

Vihari made a gritty 56 on Test debut in England but did not make the eleven for the two home games against the West Indies despite being in the squad.

Since there is not much time left for the first Test starting December 6 at Adelaide, Vihari hopes to be in India A squad for the New Zealand tour, where Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also expected to travel ahead of the tour Down Under.

"I did not get a game against the West Indies, so I used the time in the nets to prepare for Australia. We had a ramp kept on the pitch so that it generates some steep bounce which we are likely to face Down Under," said Vihari after making a match-winning 87 in India B's 43-run win over India A in Deodhar Trophy here on Tuesday.

"It is a big series I would like to be hundred percent before I go there. I don't know if I will be in the team for the A tour to New Zealand but if I get a game it will be good practice. If not the same, the conditions could be similar to Australia," said the Andhra captain.

Like in England, leaving the ball will also be crucial in Australia and Vihari wants to master the art.

"At the international level, I have seen fast bowlers mostly bowl short of length to test you, especially the youngsters. People say that there is pace and bounce in wickets in Australia so I will have to learn (to play the shot ball better). Leaving the ball will also be crucial and I am confident doing that I want to perfect the shot," he said.

"Honestly, there is not much gap to prepare for Australia tour. Immediately after this (Deodhar Trophy), we have the Ranji Trophy coming up. With the limited time that I have, I will try to make the best use of it," added Vihari