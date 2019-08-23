×
Ashes 2019: Archer hobbles off to compound England's misery

23 Aug 2019, 22:58 IST
Jofra Archer - cropped
Jofra Archer comes off the field

Jofra Archer's heavy workload appeared to take its toll on Friday when the England paceman hobbled with apparent cramp as Australia strengthened their grip on the third Test - and the Ashes series - at Headingley.

Archer took 6-45 in his 17.1 overs on Thursday as Australia were dismissed for 179 but he was back out with ball in hand on Friday as England were skittled for 67 inside 28 overs.

And, during his ninth over of Australia's second innings, Archer pulled up grimacing having bowled a dot ball to Marnus Labuschagne, with the England seamer hobbling off unable to complete the final two deliveries in his set of six.

He was smiling as he came off but it was another blow to England on a day that started with such promise but went the way of Australia.

The tourists were 245 runs ahead with six wickets in hand when Archer went off and will retain the urn if they win in Leeds.

After bowling 44 overs in his Test debut at Lord's last week, Archer tweeted a gif of an old man with a walking stick struggling to get off a sofa alongside the caption "Me getting out of bed tomorrow morning".

The 24-year-old enhanced his cult-hero status with the England supporters shortly before his injury, retrieving a giant inflatable watermelon for a member of security staff and returning it to a delighted Western Terrace.

