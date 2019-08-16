×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Archer strikes as England fight back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    16 Aug 2019, 17:50 IST
Archercropped
Jofra Archer celebrates his first Test wicket

Jofra Archer claimed his first Test wicket.as England struck three times in the morning session of what was forecast to be a rain-hit third day against Australia at Lord's.

The tourists dominated Thursday's play in the second Ashes Test as they targeted a 2-0 series lead, bowling England out for only 258 and closing on 30-1.

With wet weather expected for the rest of Friday, Joe Root's home side needed to do damage before lunch and duly reduced Australia to 80-4 at the interval.

Debutant Archer removed Cameron Bancroft before Chris Woakes saw off Usman Khawaja (38) and Travis Head fell to Stuart Broad, but England were unable to claim the prized scalp of Steve Smith (13 not), who scored a century in both innings in Australia's win at Edgbaston.

Left-hander Khawaja brought up the team's 50 with a streaky boundary when Woakes was brought into the attack after Archer and Broad struggled early on.

Root persisted with World Cup star Archer and the quick got a much-needed breakthrough with a delivery which struck Bancroft in front after nipping in sharply off the seam, umpire's call the verdict after the opener signalled for a review.

Woakes got in on the act with the second ball of the next over, Khawaja nibbling behind to an excellent delivery which moved away from the left-hander.

Australia were 60-3 after losing two wickets without scoring a run and they were four down when Broad snared Travis Head (7) lbw, England successfully reviewing when Aleem Dar curiously opted not to raise his finger.

Advertisement

Ben Stokes caused an otherwise untroubled Smith problems and Matthew Wade overturned an lbw decision when on nought, after being given out from a ball from the England all-rounder which pitched outside leg stump.

Wade, full of confidence after scoring a hundred in the first Test, was still there along with Smith when lunch was called with rain falling and a strong prospect there may not be any further play on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
ENG 258/10
AUS 80/4 (37.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Rain: Australia trail England by 178 runs with 6 wickets remaining
ENG VS AUS live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 249/10 & 195/7 (76.0 ov)
SL 267/10
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 177 runs with 3 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us