Ashes 2019: Broad lays out England's plan for second Test victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    17 Aug 2019, 00:30 IST
StuartBroad - cropped
England bowler Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad knows exactly what England must do to beat Australia in the second Ashes Test over the next two days - starting by bowling out the tourists before lunch on Saturday.

England, who were thrashed in the series opener at Edgbaston, recovered a foothold in the second match at Lord's on day three.

Debutant Jofra Archer collected his first Test wicket, while Broad improved his figures to 2-26 as Australia were reduced to 80-4, 178 runs behind in the first innings.

But with Wednesday's first day a washout and play halted just before lunch on Friday, with England in the ascendancy, Joe Root's men are running out of time to level the series in this match.

A draw appears the most likely result, yet Broad is confident he has a plan to defeat their rivals.

"We're pretty positive," he said. "We'd need to bowl Australia out by lunch but there are 98 overs for the next two days and, for both teams, that has been enough to bowl each other out so far.

"There could be an intriguing game left in this Test. So get the wickets by lunch, ideally bat until half an hour before lunch on day five, and then try to force a result that way."

Archer's dismissal of Cameron Bancroft was crucial on day three, and Broad believes the new boy still has much more to offer.

"I don't think Jofra bowled as quick as he can," Broad said. "He showed great control and bowled a nice nagging length.

"I don't think there's any doubt he has the attributes to be a Test cricketer. There are going to be times when he blows teams away.

"It's a big learning experience and he seems willing and keen to learn.

"In our minds, because he's been involved with the World Cup and talked about so much in the last six months, we think he's an experienced, older and knows-it-all cricketer.

"But he's still learning his trade a little bit, although he's doing it with great success."

