Ashes 2019: Denly set to open for England after confirming Roy switch

Joe Denly and Jason Roy will swap places in England's batting order

Joe Denly has revealed he will open the batting for England in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with Jason Roy moving down to four.

Roy has opened alongside Rory Burns for the first three Tests but has been unable to recapture his stunning Cricket World Cup form, amassing a meagre 57 runs from six innings.

Denly, who made his Test debut as an opener against West Indies earlier in the year, dropped down the order to accommodate Roy's place in the top two for the Ashes.

He has also struggled to mount a big score, though the Kent batsman came up with a valuable half-century at Headingley to help England snatch victory after the hosts were bowled out for 67 in their first innings.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting England would switch the top of their order for the Old Trafford Test and Denly said the speculation is accurate.

"I can confirm that, it's all true," Denly told BBC Sport.

"I got a call from Joe Root after a bit of time off and he said he'd like for me to go at the top of the order and try and get us off to a good start.

"Jason's going to bat at four. With Jason Roy in the team, we're a better team, that's for sure.

"With him coming him at four, with hopefully the new ball having worn off and myself and Rory doing our jobs at the top, it enables him to come in and play his way. He's a dangerous player so he's great to have there."

Denly came in with England toiling at 15-2 in their second innings at Headingley but along with captain Root steadied the ship and built a platform for the team's record Test run chase.

His efforts helped set the stage for an incredible final day when Ben Stokes' heroics led England to the unlikeliest of victories with one wicket to spare.

"Jones! Bowden!"

"What an innings! What a player!"

"I don't think that's going to sink in for a while actually. It was a remarkable day, one that will be remembered for ever," Denly said.

"To be honest, the first days are a bit of a blur, including my 50. It's all about the last hour for me.

"But I'm proud, any top-order batsman wants more runs and that was certainly the feeling with me, it would have been nice to go on and get a bigger score but it wasn't to be.

"Thankfully, we had King Stokes to come in and finish it off."

England batsman Alex Hales, meanwhile, has reasserted his commitment to one-day cricket by signing a two-year white-ball deal with Notts Outlaws.

Hales was left out of England's World Cup squad after he was suspended for what his spokesperson described as an "off-field incident", while he has not been selected for a Test since 2016.