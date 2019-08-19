×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: England name unchanged squad for Headingley as Anderson returns for Lancashire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    19 Aug 2019, 16:24 IST
James Anderson_cropped
James Anderson, who will continue his comeback by playing for Lancashire's second XI.

England have named an unchanged 12-man squad for the third Ashes Test following the dramatic draw with Australia at Lord's.

The hosts came up short in their bid to level the five-match series on Sunday, Australia reaching the close on 154-6 after being set an unlikely 267 for victory.

Jofra Archer capped an impressive debut with three second-innings wickets but England ran out of time in a game badly hampered by rain, meaning the tourists remain 1-0 up with three to play.

With the next Test beginning on Thursday at Headingley, the selectors have kept faith with the same group of players, Sam Curran named alongside the team who featured at the home of cricket.

Opening batsman Jason Roy retains his place despite managing just 40 runs in four innings so far against Australia.

James Anderson is once again missing but the seamer will continue his recovery from injury by playing for Lancashire's second XI this week.

Having bowled just four overs in the first Test at Edgbaston due to an issue with his right calf, England's all-time leading wicket-taker will feature in a three-day friendly against Leicestershire that starts on Tuesday.

England announced Anderson will be "assessed on an ongoing basis" ahead of the fourth Test, which takes place at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

 

England squad for third Ashes Test:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
1st Test | Wed, 14 Aug
NZ 249/10 & 285/10
SL 267/10 & 268/4
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
NZ VS SL live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us