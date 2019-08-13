Ashes 2019: England's second Test against Australia in Opta numbers

It was advantage Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston earlier this month.

Steve Smith was in inspired form with knocks of 144 and 142 as England, who had started well, were beaten by a humbling 251 runs.

Joe Root's men will be determined to bounce back and that opportunity will arrive this week as the second Test begins.

We bring you the key Opta numbers ahead of the clash at Lord's, which starts on Wednesday.

14 - It is 14 years since England last lost the opener in an Ashes series and went on to claim the urn.

7 - Australia are now unbeaten in their previous seven Tests against England, winning six of those matches.

Is there a better view in cricket? The view from the away dressing room @HomeOfCricket⁩ #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Qx7OsRttcA — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 11, 2019

4 - Both these sides have strong recent records at Lord's. England have won four of their past five Tests there, while Australia have lost just two of their most recent 21 Ashes encounter at the ground.

2 - England have lost consecutive home Ashes Tests, although Australia last won three on the bounce away from home in 2001.

2008 - The last time England lost consecutive home Tests at all came in a pair of matches against South Africa in 2008.

8 - Test debutant Jofra Archer has not played first-class cricket since last September, but his only previous first-class appearance at Lord's saw him take 8-103.

76 - Smith is a man in form and has now scored at least 76 runs in his past six Test innings against England.

3 - The last #Ashes Test at @HomeOfCricket (2015) saw Steve Smith register the 3rd highest Test innings score at the famous venue against England (215). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/tM7RITYCiL — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 13, 2019

139 - Smith's nine Ashes knocks since the start of the 2017-18 series have seen him average an incredible 139.

9.8 - Chris Woakes has the third-best rate of any seamer at a single venue in Test cricket, with 24 wickets at an average of 9.8 at Lord's.