Ashes 2019: Four-wicket Hazlewood hails 'machine' Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins

Josh Hazlewood hailed "machine" Pat Cummins after Australia's pacemen summoned up a final-session burst to put England in trouble on day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

Rory Burns and Joe Root frustrated the tourists with a third-wicket stand of 141 at Old Trafford after Hazlewood removed nightwatchman Craig Overton in the second over of the day.

Australia were eager to make up for lost time, with no play possible before lunch due to rain in Manchester, but Burns and Root dug in on a slow, dry pitch.

Hazlewood (4-48) did the damage after tea, removing Burns (81), Root (71) and Jason Roy (22) to leave England with work to do on 200-5 in reply to 497-8 declared.

Cummins was outstanding, particularly in a relentless, hostile 10-over spell at the Brian Statham End.

At stumps, Hazlewood was full of praise for the top-ranked Test bowler in the world.

Hazlewood said: "Patty rarely bowls a bad spell to be honest. He was fantastic in the evening session.

"He's always at the batsman, just keeps getting better each time he bowls. It is good to have him in the team.

"He's a machine really. He had all that bad luck with injury during his late teens and early 20s.

"He has always been a great athlete so it was always a matter of time until his body hardened up. He is the all-round package. Hopefully, it continues for him."