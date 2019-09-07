×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Four-wicket Hazlewood hails 'machine' Cummins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    07 Sep 2019, 01:28 IST
Cumminscropped
Australia paceman Pat Cummins

Josh Hazlewood hailed "machine" Pat Cummins after Australia's pacemen summoned up a final-session burst to put England in trouble on day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

Rory Burns and Joe Root frustrated the tourists with a third-wicket stand of 141 at Old Trafford after Hazlewood removed nightwatchman Craig Overton in the second over of the day.

Australia were eager to make up for lost time, with no play possible before lunch due to rain in Manchester, but Burns and Root dug in on a slow, dry pitch.

Hazlewood (4-48) did the damage after tea, removing Burns (81), Root (71) and Jason Roy (22) to leave England with work to do on 200-5 in reply to 497-8 declared.

Cummins was outstanding, particularly in a relentless, hostile 10-over spell at the Brian Statham End.

At stumps, Hazlewood was full of praise for the top-ranked Test bowler in the world.

Hazlewood said: "Patty rarely bowls a bad spell to be honest. He was fantastic in the evening session.

"He's always at the batsman, just keeps getting better each time he bowls. It is good to have him in the team.

Advertisement

"He's a machine really. He had all that bad luck with injury during his late teens and early 20s.

"He has always been a great athlete so it was always a matter of time until his body hardened up. He is the all-round package. Hopefully, it continues for him."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 497/8
ENG 200/5 (74.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 297 runs with 5 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
Only Test | 09:30 AM
AFG 342/10
BAN 194/8 (67.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail Afghanistan by 148 runs with 2 wickets remaining
AFG VS BAN live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
SL 125/8 (20.0 ov)
NZ 88/10 (16.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 37 runs
SL VS NZ live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us