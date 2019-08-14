×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Hazlewood to replace Pattinson at Lord's, confirms Langer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    14 Aug 2019, 23:20 IST
Hazlewoodcropped
Australia quick Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood will replace the rested James Pattinson in the second Ashes Test, Australia coach Justin Langer confirmed after day one at Lord's was washed out.

Pattinson played his first Test in over three years in the opening match of the series at Edgbaston after injury issues had hampered his international career.

Despite their impressive victory in Birmingham, the tourists have looked at the bigger picture by giving the paceman a rest in London, Langer announcing Hazlewood - who has had injury troubles of his own of late - has got the nod over Mitchell Starc in the final XI.

Langer said of Hazlewood: "He's got an outstanding record. He's built up over the past few months. He missed out on the World Cup because we felt he hadn't played much cricket.

"We know he's an outstanding bowler, we know that the style of play against England that at his best he should execute those plans really well.

"He has bowled well the last couple of weeks and we hope he does a good job this Test match."

Persistent rain prevented a ball from being bowled on Wednesday and although the forecast is more promising for day two, more bad weather is expected later in the week.

Jofra Archer will make his Test debut for England after the paceman was presented with his cap by close friend and Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI
WI 167/2 (23.5 ov)
IND
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 203/5 (68.0 ov)
SL
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS SL live score
2nd Test | 03:30 PM
ENG
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: No play Wednesday due to rain
ENG VS AUS live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
PNG 229/8 (50.0 ov)
OMAN 234/6 (49.1 ov)
Oman won by 4 wickets
PNG VS OMAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us