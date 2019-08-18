×
Ashes 2019: Rain causes delayed start to final day of second Test at Lord's

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    18 Aug 2019, 16:34 IST
Australia_balcony_cropped
Australia's players and coaching staff look on as rain falls at Lord's on day five.

Rain caused a delayed start to the final day of the second Ashes Test but England and Australia were set to resume their intriguing battle at Lord's prior to lunch.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney announced play would get under way at 1210 local time (1110 GMT) following an inspection.

The home side will resume on 96-4 in their second innings, meaning a lead of 104 runs. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be back out in the middle, the pair having survived a tricky period of play late on day four to reach the close unbeaten on 16 and 10 respectively.

Yet it was the duel between England paceman Jofra Archer and Australia talisman Steve Smith that was the major talking point following Saturday's action at the home of cricket, the latter felled a bouncer and forced to retire hurt on 80.

The right-hander did return later in the innings, though, adding a further 12 runs before he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes, the tourists eventually bowled out for 250 in reply to England's first-innings score of 258.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after a 251-run victory in the opener at Edgbaston.

