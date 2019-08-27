×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Stokes 'has got wood on Australia' - Botham expecting more magic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    27 Aug 2019, 16:20 IST
benstokes - Cropped
Ben Stokes after his knock in the third Test

Sir Ian Botham is ready to school Ben Stokes in how his life will change following the Ashes after describing the England all-rounder as "public property".

Stokes' remarkable match-winning knock of 135 not out at Headingley prompted comparisons to Botham's own efforts in 1981 that cemented him as a superstar.

Botham, the chairman at Durham, where Stokes plays his county cricket, knows the pressure the 28-year-old faces after also delivering in incredible fashion in July's Cricket World Cup final.

But England great Botham is confident Stokes will know he can dish out further pain to Australia in this series after recovering from the epic third Test in Leeds.

The 63-year-old borrowed an Australian phrase by saying Stokes "has got wood" on the tourists ahead of the fourth match at Old Trafford, meaning he has the competitive upper hand.

"He is 'the Special One' and I intend to call him that for the rest of his career," Botham told the Telegraph, repeating a moniker he used on Sky Sports on Sunday.

"He wants to be the best. He wants to be in the oven. He wants to be in the hottest place in the kitchen and he wants to take them all on. That is his character.

"It changed my life overnight. I think Ben's life will be the same. He will have no private life. He has to get used to that and so do the family. He is public property but it is a great place to be in for the long term."

Advertisement
Botham added: "I will take him out for dinner and have a bottle of wine and discuss it if he wants to. I think he is the kind of character who wants to improve on everything he does.

"He will wake up - it might take 48 hours to sink in - and he will think, 'I can do it, and I will do it again'.

"He has got them. He has got wood on Australia and, I tell you, there is no better feeling as an England cricketer."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
SL 244/10 & 122/10
NZ 431/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs
SL VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us