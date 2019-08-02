×
Ashes 2019: The seven errors in first-day umpiring horror show

102   //    02 Aug 2019, 00:14 IST
Aleem Dar - cropped
Umpire Aleem Dar during the first day of the opening Ashes Test

The opening day of the 2019 Ashes was one for Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson to forget as the umpires made a host of incorrect decisions at Edgbaston.

We take a look at the seven errors made by the two on-field officials on Thursday, as Australia made 284 all out.

 

1.1 overs: David Warner is given not out by umpire Dar despite getting a thin edge down the leg side from Stuart Broad. In fairness to Dar, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was the only England player to appeal with any gusto.

3.5 overs: Four balls after surviving an England review, Warner is adjudged lbw to Broad by Dar for two. The opener barely consults his partner Cameron Bancroft before walking off, but replays show he should have reviewed the decision, with Broad's delivery projected to slide past leg stump.

14.2 overs: Umpire Wilson turns down a vociferous appeal after England think they have Usman Khawaja caught behind off Chris Woakes. On this occasion, the hosts' review is successful as UltraEdge picks up the finest of edges from Australia's number three.

33.5 overs: England are joyous as Smith pads up to a Broad delivery and Dar raises the finger. An aghast Smith reviews almost immediately and the decision is justified, with HawkEye showing the ball missing off stump.

34.6 overs: The latest umpiring howler arrives just seven balls later. This time, Wilson turns down an lbw appeal from Woakes against Matthew Wade. England review and another on-field decision is overturned.

39.6 overs: Dar decides James Pattinson is lbw to Broad. The batsman opts against a review, perhaps due to the presence of key man Smith at the other end, but replays again show the ball would have missed leg stump.

46.1 overs: Peter Siddle is lbw to Woakes, according to Wilson. A review proves the umpire wrong as a massive inside edge is revealed.

