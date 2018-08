Ashwin completes India's rout of England early on day five

Ravi Ashwin appeals for a wicket at Trent Bridge

India took just three overs of the fifth day to clinch the third Test against England by 203 runs and breathe life into the five-match series.

The tourists held a huge 520-run lead as England began the fourth innings late on Monday, giving Virat Kohli's men over two days to bowl out the hosts at Trent Bridge.

England battled bravely through day four to cut the deficit to 209 runs, inspired by Jos Buttler's maiden Test century, but they had just one wicket remaining at the close of play after Jasprit Bumrah (5-85) and a new ball prompted a collapse following tea.

And although Adil Rashid (33 not out) and James Anderson (11) added six runs to their side's total, they were all out for 317 as Ravichandran Ashwin (1-44) took the final wicket, securing India just their seventh Test win in England.

After making no progress in the first two overs of the day, Ashwin took the ball and, despite appearing to be struggling with injury in the field, he made the breakthrough.

Anderson gloved Ashwin's fifth delivery over the slips, with Ajinkya Rahane lunging backwards to pluck the ball out of the air and bring an end to a very short morning.

Departing Nottingham, the teams head to Southampton next week where England will look to bounce back and secure the series, while India can draw level, putting their horror show from the first two Tests firmly behind them.