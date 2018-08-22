Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ashwin completes India's rout of England early on day five

Omnisport
NEWS
News
139   //    22 Aug 2018, 16:10 IST
RaviAshwin - cropped
Ravi Ashwin appeals for a wicket at Trent Bridge

India took just three overs of the fifth day to clinch the third Test against England by 203 runs and breathe life into the five-match series.

The tourists held a huge 520-run lead as England began the fourth innings late on Monday, giving Virat Kohli's men over two days to bowl out the hosts at Trent Bridge.

England battled bravely through day four to cut the deficit to 209 runs, inspired by Jos Buttler's maiden Test century, but they had just one wicket remaining at the close of play after Jasprit Bumrah (5-85) and a new ball prompted a collapse following tea.

And although Adil Rashid (33 not out) and James Anderson (11) added six runs to their side's total, they were all out for 317 as Ravichandran Ashwin (1-44) took the final wicket, securing India just their seventh Test win in England.

After making no progress in the first two overs of the day, Ashwin took the ball and, despite appearing to be struggling with injury in the field, he made the breakthrough.

Anderson gloved Ashwin's fifth delivery over the slips, with Ajinkya Rahane lunging backwards to pluck the ball out of the air and bring an end to a very short morning.

Departing Nottingham, the teams head to Southampton next week where England will look to bounce back and secure the series, while India can draw level, putting their horror show from the first two Tests firmly behind them.

Omnisport
NEWS
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 events that made...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: What to expect
RELATED STORY
Stats: R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma create numerous records...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, First Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Why Kuldeep Yadav should be picked ahead of Ashwin on the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: England's woeful batting collapse...
RELATED STORY
Ravichandran Ashwin spends most of England's innings in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
2nd T20I
AFG 114/2 (14.2 ov)
IRE
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 14 | Today, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
India A
Australia A
IND-A VS AUA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us