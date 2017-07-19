Ashwin 'misquoted' in comparing CSK's IPL return to Manchester United post-Munich disaster

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has clarified his comments regarding CSK's IPL return and Manchester United's air disaster in Munich.

Ravichandran Ashwin claims he was "misquoted" after comparing Chennai Super Kings' IPL return to Manchester United's situation following the Munich air disaster.

Two-time champions CSK were banned from the competition for two years, along with inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, for their part in a match-fixing scandal.

That suspension will come to an end in 2018, with Ashwin to turn out again for CSK following a stint with Rising Pune Supergiant.

However, the India off-spinner caused controversy when he likened the team's comeback to United's recovery from the tragedy in Munich in 1958, which killed 23 people including eight of the club's players.

"I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened," Ashwin was quoted as saying.

"I don't know if it's in the same league but surely people in Chennai and fans across the world are waiting for CSK to return. I hope it turns out to be a good comeback."

Ashwin subsequently took to Twitter to clarify his position, claiming his comments had been taken out of context.

"Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the fans turn up in numbers when the comeback happens. Not required to blow it out of context," he posted.

"Now all those who hate me, please get off my mentions, we will catch-up sometime later when I get misquoted again. Thanks."