Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in match number 11 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. By virtue of their clinical win over Afghanistan, they topped Group B, with three wins out of three and a net run rate of +1.278.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the game in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Nuwan Thushara starred with 4-18 for Sri Lanka as Afghanistan found themselves in big trouble at 114-7. Mohammad Nabi (60 off 22), however, launched a stunning counter attack to lift the batting side to a decent 169-8.

In the chase, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (6) and Kamil Mishara (4) cheaply. Kusal Mendis (74* off 52), however, played an excellent knock, while Kusal Perera (28 off 20) and Kamindu Mendis (26* off 13) provided him with good support. Afghanistan fought hard, but Sri Lanka got over the line in 18.4 overs.

The result of the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan match also confirmed the schedule for the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2025. While India and Pakistan had already qualified from Group A, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified from Group B. The last Group A match between India and Oman on Friday is inconsequential.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule with venues and IST timings

Below is the schedule for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches, with IST timings.

September 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, (B1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 21: India vs Pakistan (A1 vs A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM)

September 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (A2 vs B1), Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 24: India vs Bangladesh (A1 vs B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, (8:00 PM)

September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (A2 vs B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 26: India vs Sri Lanka (A1 vs B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

The top two teams following the conclusion of the Super 4 round will battle it out in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Team India are the defending champions in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of all Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches will be available on Sony Sports network channels. The coverage can be followed on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the matches will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the games will begin at 8:00 PM. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 matches can be followed on the Sony Liv app as well as the website. Further, fans can also watch Super 4 action in Asia Cup 2025 on the FanCode website. They can either purchase a Match Pass (for a specific game) or a Tour Pass to watch all remaining matches in the tournament.

