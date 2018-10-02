Asia Cup: Yashasvi, spinners star in India colts victory

Dhaka, Oct 2 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 92 and left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's four-wicket haul ensured an easy 51-run win for India against Afghanistan in an U-19 Asia Cup encounter, here on Tuesday.

Batting first, India were all-out for 221 in 45.3 overs with Jaiswal scoring 92 off 93 balls with 13 boundaries and a six.

Opener Jaiswal resurrected the innings when India were down in the dumps at 14 for 3, adding 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Prabh Simran Singh (17).

However, more important stand was of 80 runs for the fifth wicket with Ayush Badoni, who scored 65 with eight fours and a six.

But at reasonable 202 for five, India lost last five wickets for 19 runs to score a below par 221.

Seamer Azmatullah Omarzai and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed took three wickets apiece.

While chasing, Afghanistan started off well with 56 run opening stand but lost the momentum in the middle overs when left-arm spin duo of Desai (4/37 in 7.4 overs) and Harsh Tyagi (3/40 in 10 overs) operated.

From 82 for 2, Afghanistan suffered a middle order collapse to be reduced to 105 for 6 and never recovered.

Brief Scores: India U-19 221 in 45.3 overs (Yashashvi Jaiswal 92 off 93 balls, Ayush Badoni 65 off 66 balls, Azmatullah Omarzai 3/46)

Afghanistan 170 in 45.4 overs (Riaz Hussain 47, Siddharth Desai 4/37, Harsh Tyagi 3/40). India U-19 won by 51 runs