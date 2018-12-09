×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Asian Emerging Nations Cup: UAE players slam poor playing conditions in Karachi

PTI
NEWS
News
51   //    09 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST

Karachi, Dec 9 (PTI) Members of the UAE national team have slammed the poor conditions at one of the venues for the Asian Emerging Nations Cup in Karachi, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board on the defensive.

UAE, who were in the run for a place in the semi-finals, were knocked out on Sunday after winter rains ruled out any play at the Southend club in the Defence Housing Society here.

"Never mind the security but there are more reasons to why international cricket has overlooked this part of the world when it comes to international cricket. Such a shame honestly and embarrassing the way the real PCB have dealt with it," tweeted a member of the UAE squad.

In other tweets as well Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza and Shahzad of the UAE team expressed their disappointment over the lack of facilities at the Southend club.

"We at Emirates cricket sat in the sun for more than four hours waiting for the pitch to get dry because of the club level covers at the so called "Test" venue. The real PCB 20 minutes of rain ruined our chances, tweeted Raza.

"It is a real shame we were denied the game because of poor facilities," said another tweet.

A UAE player also posted pictures of the wet pitch conditions saying "spot the pitch and it is a joke".

An official of the PCB said that the Southend club was a private ground and PCB didn't manage it.

"Rains at this time of the season were unexpected but yes the ground staff should have been prepared for all eventuality."

Southend, where a Test match was held in 1993 against Zimbabwe, has hosted other tour matches against international teams as well but on Sunday a spell of rain for 20 minutes left the pitch and some parts of the outfield soggy and wet.

Advertisement

And with no super sopper machine or proper equipment available, the ground staff were unable to dry the ground for the crucial match between UAE and Hong Kong.

The PCB also hosted matches at the National Stadium where they were no problems.

Pakistan hosted matches of one group of the Asian Emerging Nations Cup after India refused to tour Pakistan for security reasons. The other group matches are being held in Colombo.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who was in the city to watch the matches and meet the teams, didn't react on criticism from UAE players

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 players from Associate Nations who have been a part of IPL
RELATED STORY
UAE T20x League: AB de Villiers picks the top five...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why UAE is the best venue for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 secrets of success to win in UAE
RELATED STORY
3 Players who will be playing their last Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Mustafizur Rahman can be the...
RELATED STORY
All-time top 5 bowling performances in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Associate Nations you may not know have a World Cup...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the ICC World Cup 2019 could be the most...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 India v Pakistan ODI clashes of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9 & 160/2 (37.0 ov)
NZXI 270/8
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead New Zealand XI by 100 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
1st ODI | Today
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us