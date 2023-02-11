AUS-W vs NZ-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Defending champions Australia (AUS-W) will clash against New Zealand (NZ-W) in the third game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Boland Park will play host to the Trans-Tasman clash in the mega event.

Both teams have played well recently in the shortest format of the game, as they are unbeaten in their last five outings. Australia are coming off wins against Pakistan and India. New Zealand, meanwhile, crushed Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match T20I series in December last year.

Big names like Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr will be in action during this game. Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Australia and New Zealand before they cross swords in Paarl.

AUS-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia Women lead their head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand Women 25-21. The Aussies won their last clash against New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

AUS-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

The head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup games between the two teams stands even-stevens at 3-3. Australia, though, have won their last two meetings against New Zealand, in 2018 and 2020.

Last 5 AUS-W vs NZ-W matches

Australia and New Zealand have won two games apiece in their last five meetings. One of the games did not produce a result. Here's a short summary of the five games:

AUS-W (145/5) beat NZ-W (144/7) by 5 wickets, Aug 6, 2022. AUS-W (14/1) vs NZ-W, No result, Apr 1, 2021. NZ-W (131/6) beat AUS-W (129/4) by 4 wickets, Mar 30, 2021. AUS-W (133/4) beat NZ-W (130/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 28, 2021. NZ-W (125/5) beat AUS-W (123/7) by 5 wickets, Sep 30, 2020.

