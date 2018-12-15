×
Australia 326 all out; India 6-1 as Starc strikes early

Associated Press
NEWS
News
66   //    15 Dec 2018, 10:14 IST
AP Image

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia was dismissed for 326 before lunch Saturday on the second day of the second cricket test against India at Perth Stadium.

Left-arm Australian swing bowler Mitchell Starc then dismissed opener Murali Vijay for a duck off the last ball before the break.

India will resume on 6-1 after the break with opener K.L. Rahul (1 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara still to bat.

Resuming the day on 277-6, Australia lost its last four wickets for 16 runs in 22 balls.

Swing bowler Ishant Sharma hurried Australia's first-innings exit with the wickets of Starc (6) and Josh Hazlewood (0) with successive balls to finish with 4-41.

The Australian innings was set up by openers Marcus Harris (70) and Aaron Finch (50) as they shared 112 runs after skipper Tim Paine had won the toss and batted first on a green-top pitch at the world's newest test venue.

The other notable contribution came from lefthander Travis Head, who scored 58 off 80 balls with six fours.

The overnight pair of skipper Tim Paine (38) and Pat Cummins (19) shared 59 runs for the seventh wicket as they lifted Australia from 251-6 to 310-6.

But Cummins was bowled by Umesh Yadav, and two balls later Paine departed for 38 after unsuccessfully reviewing a LBW off Jasprit Bumrah.

Swing bowlers Bumrah and Yadav, and offspinner Hanuma Vihari took two wickets apiece.

India leads the four-test series 1-0 following its 31-run win in Adelaide last week.

Associated Press
NEWS
