Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 02, 2025 22:00 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
(Image Credits: GETTY)

Cricket Australia is all set to host Sri Lanka A for a three-match unofficial One-Day series, starting from Friday, July 4, and concluding on Wednesday, July 9, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

The hosts have appointed former wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine as the Australia A coach for three series, with the Sri Lankan challenge his first assignment. Australia will see some of their international stars in action, with the likes of Josh Philippe, Billy Stanlake, and Matt Renshaw set to play in the series.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket also announced their squad, roping in Lahiru Udara as captain. Nuwanidu Fernando and Pramod Madushan shall be the players to watch out for in the tournament, and are expected to make valuable contributions with their all-round abilities.

The inclusion of international stars with the emerging players promises high-quality cricket and thrilling encounters.

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Friday, July 4

Match 1 - Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 10am IST (2pm local)

Sunday, July 6

Match 2 - Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 6am IST (10am local)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 3 - Australia A vs Sri Lanka A, 6am IST (10am local)

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025 on the Kayo Sports Website.

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A 2025: Full Squads

Australia A

Sam Elliott, Matt Gilkes, Bryce Jackson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Nisbet, Mitch Perry, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.

Sri Lanka A

Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Wanuja Sahan, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Udara (captain), Kamil Mishara, Shiran Fernando, Isitha Wijesundera, Pramod Madushan, Mohamed Shiraz.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
