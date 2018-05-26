Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Australia aims to be world's most professional team: Langer

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 11:51 IST
    83

    Sydney, May 26 (AFP) Australia is striving to be the most professional and honest team in world cricket, coach Justin Langer said today as the squad prepares for its first international tour following a damaging ball-tampering scandal.

    The former opener recently took the reins during a time of crisis after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner over the scandal which also saw previous coach Darren Lehmann quit.

    Speaking to reporters in Brisbane as the team readies for a five-match one-day international series in England next month, Langer said they were aspiring to a culture of world-best professionalism, honesty and humility.

    "It doesn't matter how much money you have got or how many games or how many runs. If you're not a good bloke -- that's what people remember," Langer said he recently told the group.

    "Our mateship is really important. Sticking together is really important -- that's all of us in the Australian cricket team."

    The England tour is Australia's first since the tampering incident during the disastrous South Africa visit in April.

    The new head coach said he expected to "cop plenty" from the English crowds and media but his team would look to block it out and concentrate on cricket.

    He has vowed to win back the respect of the Australian public but cautioned it would take time and be measured by player behaviour.

    "If we behave well on and off the field, then hopefully we will earn some respect back and some trust back," he said.

    "The Australian public obviously loves the Australian cricket team and there is more to it than just being good cricketers."

    The former opener said the team would not be "mimicking" the styles of other international teams as they try to improve their one-day record.

    "We should be so proud in Australia of what we have achieved in our past. We have got our way of doing things and we shouldn't shy away from that," he said.

    Australia will kick off the England ODI series on June 13 at the Oval in London. The tour will also include a one-off Twenty20 match

    Justin Langer confirmed as new Australia head cricket coach
    RELATED STORY
    Cricket Australia denies Langer appointment agreed
    RELATED STORY
    Captains, openers & a change in culture - Five things for...
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Langer appointed Australia coach
    RELATED STORY
    Justin Langer on Australia's ball-tampering, being...
    RELATED STORY
    Langer open to Smith, Warner and Bancroft returns
    RELATED STORY
    The World ODI XI that can beat 2015 World Cup Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    BCCI is right in refusing to play Day/Night Test in...
    RELATED STORY
    Banned Bancroft cleared to play in Western Australia
    RELATED STORY
    Justin Langer's baptism by fire
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...