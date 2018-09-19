Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Australia captain Paine ready to slog it out with Pakistan

TimPaine - cropped
Australia captain Tim Paine

Australia are ready and willing to slog it out with Pakistan in their two Tests in the United Arab Emirates, says captain Tim Paine.

Paine will next month lead a new-look Australia side on their first assignment in the longest format since the ball-tampering scandal that marred their 3-1 series loss to South Africa and resulted in the suspensions of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Five uncapped players have been selected – white-ball specialist Aaron Finch among them – and the skipper acknowledged a change in approach will be required as they attempt to outlast their opponents in sweltering conditions.

"I think it is going to be hard work over there, no doubt. I think games traditionally in the UAE take a long time so we are going to have to be really patient," Paine said on Wednesday.

"We have spoken about partnerships and patience and pressure, which is going to be a real key over there - games that sort of drag along for three or four days and it can happen really quickly on day five, so it's about having your team in a position to strike late in the game.

"We know that traditionally they're really long, low-scoring days and it takes time to score your runs and you've just got to grind it out.

"We're going over there with that at the front of our minds. We're going to have to play really hard, tough cricket, particularly from a batting side and then in the heat over there for our bowlers the same thing.

"It's going to be about patience, try to wear them down and be in a position late in the game where we can make a move and win."

Paine led Australia in the final Test against South Africa after the controversial match at Newlands and started it by shaking hands with the opposition.

It is a gesture he is open to continuing in the first match against Pakistan in Dubai on October 7.

He said: "[We will shake hands] if they want to. I think it is a nice way to start a series, it is a good show of sportsmanship but by no means are we going to be taking it easy."

