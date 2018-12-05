×
Australia coach Langer fears history-chasing India are 'smelling blood'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Dec 2018
Justin Langer - cropped
Australia coach Justin Langer

India will head into their Test series with an inexperienced Australia team "smelling blood", according to Aussie coach Justin Langer.

Virat Kohli's side are bidding to become the first ever Indian team in history to win a Test series in Australia, with the first of four meetings between the two beginning in Adelaide on Thursday.

Shorn of Steve Smith and David Warner due to bans, Australia are in somewhat of a transitional phase and they have lost their last two Test series against Pakistan and South Africa.

Langer acknowledged that will encourage India, but he also warned the team top of the current ICC rankings that they are under greater pressure due to their poor record in Australia.

"You sense they're smelling blood," Langer told Australian radio station SEN.

"Just like the great Australian cricket team of 2001 felt and we just fell short [of winning in India] and we were able to [win in India in] 2004.

"You sense these moments. I'm sensing India feel that.

"They're a good team and they've got a couple of great players and we will show them great respect.

"They haven't had great success in Australia in the past, as Australia haven't had in India. They'll also be under great pressure I think."

Opener Marcus Harris will make his international debut in the longest format for Australia having plundered over 4000 runs in 68 first-class matches.

Langer has been impressed with what he has seen from the 26-year-old, both in domestic cricket and in the nets with his new Australian colleagues.

"He's scored 500 runs in Shield cricket in eight innings - that's a great way to go into a Test match," Langer added.

"He's a terrific young player and he's looked very good in some of the most competitive net sessions I've seen for a long time in Australian cricket. He's looked very composed."

Omnisport
NEWS
