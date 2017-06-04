Australia 'comfortable' with London security

by Reuters 04 Jun 2017, 15:34 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - The Australian cricket board said it was comfortable with the level of security provided to their Champions Trophy team following Saturday night's attack in London that killed seven people.

Australia face Bangladesh in a crucial Group A match on Monday at the Oval in south London, just a few miles south of London Bridge, where assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed before stabbing revellers.

"The team, support staff and travelling contingent have been accounted for," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"Our security team is working closely with the (International Cricket Council) and (Local Organising Committee) to ensure the safety and security of our players and support staff is paramount.

"At this stage we are comfortable with the level of security being provided to us and will continue to monitor the situation."

Sri Lanka Cricket also assured fans that their team, who lost to South Africa at the Oval on Saturday night, was safe.

"BREAKING: @OfficialSLC Team and Support staff all safe and accounted for. #LondonAttacks # CT17," it tweeted.

Security was increased for the India v Pakistan match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, the BBC reported. The teams observed a minute of silence before play.

South Africa, who arrived last month for a three-month tour of England, said their players were "uneasy" following the May 22 night blast at a pop concert in Manchester.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)