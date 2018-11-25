Australia crush England to win fourth World T20 title

CREDIT: Twitter @WorldT20

Australia claimed a fourth Women's World T20 title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over England in the final on Saturday.

Ashleigh Gardner (33 not out) and Meg Lanning (unbeaten 28) guided Australia to their target of 106 with 29 balls to spare in Antigua.

It came after England struggled with the bat despite winning the toss, with only Danielle Wyatt (43) and Heather Knight (25) able to get into double figures as they were bowled out for 105.

Australia have now won four of the six editions of the Women's World T20, while England's defeat was their third in the final.

Wyatt got England off to a good start as Australia produced some indifferent fielding.

But wickets fell consistently from the fourth over as Gardner (3-22), Georgia Wareham (2-11) and Megan Schutt (2-13) starred for Australia.

Wareham was involved in almost everything, including producing a brilliant run out of Amy Jones (4) in the fifth over.

Ellyse Perry took one wicket, the scalp of Natalie Sciver (1), to become just the second player to register 100 in Twenty20 internationals, joining Anisa Mohammed.

England were unable to bat out their overs as Australia, despite some sloppiness in the field, dominated.

Alyssa Healy (22 off 20) then got them off to another decent start before Gardner and Lanning steered Australia home.

Gardner was the more aggressive of the pair, hitting three sixes, as England struggled with the dewy conditions.