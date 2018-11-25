Australia driven by recent hurt at World T20, says Lanning

Australia celebrate. CREDIT: Twitter @WorldT20

Australia captain Meg Lanning revealed her team used the hurt of recent tournament exits to propel them to glory at the Women's World T20.

An eight-wicket win over England in the final on Saturday saw Australia claim the tournament for the fourth time in six editions.

But it came after a semi-final defeat at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, and a runner-up finish at the 2016 World T20.

Lanning – who made an unbeaten 28 to help her team comfortably chase down 106 in the decider in Antigua – said those exits had driven Australia.

"We obviously haven't had the success we would've liked over the last couple of years. The last two World Cups really hurt and we made sure we learnt from those tournaments," she told a news conference.

"We had to change a few things and I think the group has really embraced that fact that we need to move things forward and play a little bit differently and it showed.

"I think this is a very satisfying win given the tournaments that we've had in the last coupe of years."

England were bowled out for 105 after electing to bat first, and Australia reached the target with 29 balls to spare.

Heather Knight, the England captain, said her team needed to move on quickly from the defeat.

"It's quite raw at the moment, we'll take time to reflect and work out where we go forward as a team, because we've got a massive year next year, with an Ashes series to look forward to," she said.

"So we'll reassess and move on."