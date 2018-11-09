×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia end miserable run with ODI win over Proteas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:30 IST
MitchellStarc - croppe
Mitchell Starc celebrates in Adelaide

Australia ended a dismal seven-match losing streak in one-day internationals with a seven-run victory over South Africa on Friday.

The hosts had not recorded a 50-over win since January, when England were beaten, and a target of 232 looked well within the Proteas' reach in Adelaide despite Alex Carey's 47.

Dwaine Pretorius (3-32) and Kagiso Rabada (4-54) contributed handily to keeping that score down, but South Africa then similarly struggled with the bat.

Faf du Plessis made 47 and David Miller 51, yet Marcus Stoinis (3-35) and Mitchell Starc (2-51) slowed the Proteas and they could only reach 224-9, setting up a deciding ODI against a suddenly rejuvenated Australia.

As in their opening defeat, Australia were relatively uninspiring with the bat, limited by Rabada and Pretorius who came to the fore after Tim Head (8) departed early.

The Proteas bowlers ensured their hosts' momentum was stunted at regular intervals, with Rabada the first to intervene as Quinton de Kock claimed the earliest of a string of catches from Shaun Marsh for 22.

Captain Aaron Finch (41) followed to Pretorius, before Rabada sent a bouncer to the dangerous Chris Lynn (44) and appeared to have a word with the departing batsman.

Glenn Maxwell (15), Stoinis (2), Pat Cummins (3) and Starc (6) all went in a spell where Australia scored just 21 runs and then Carey, who had dug in admirably, became the latest man to be caught behind.

South Africa still had nine deliveries remaining when Adam Zampa (22) was dismissed to have the hosts all out for 231, but the Proteas were not without their own early problems with the bat.

De Kock made just nine and Aiden Markram (19) and Reeza Hendricks (16) lost their wickets in consecutive overs to leave South Africa at 48-3.

That brought Du Plessis to the middle, though, and he looked to be carrying his side towards a routine chase, although Cummins denied him a half-century.

From there, it became tense for the tourists. Miller reached 51 but saw his partners offer little fight, Pretorius and Rabada unable to repeat their magic with the ball to leave their team requiring 31 runs with just 17 balls and one wicket remaining.

Rabada's wicket fell in a valuable maiden over from Starc and that was enough to ensure an improbably comfortable finale, South Africa falling seven runs short despite an attempted rally.

Omnisport
NEWS
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
ODI Run-Out XI
RELATED STORY
Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in...
RELATED STORY
Hendricks century helps Proteas cruise to ODI series win
RELATED STORY
Run machine turns 30 - A recap to 30 'Virat' records of...
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 ODI teams and the highest individual score by...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan cruise to series whitewash over Australia
RELATED STORY
Batsmen whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Today
AUS 231/10 (48.3 ov)
RSA 224/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia win by 7 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI
NZ 120/4 (31.4 ov)
PAK
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
NZ VS PAK live score
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov
ENG 342/10 & 322/6
SL 203/10 & 250/10
England win by 211 runs
ENG VS SL live score
| Today
ACW 277/5 (50.0 ov)
TBA 229/10 (49.2 ov)
ACT Meteors win by 48 runs
ACW VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us