Australia gain batting practice after Lyon's eight-for

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    30 Sep 2018, 21:52 IST

Dubai, Sept 30 (AFP) Spinner Nathan Lyon finished with eight wickets as Australia's top order gained some valuable batting practice for next month's two-match Test series against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

At the close on day two of their four-day side game against Pakistan 'A', Australia were 207-2 at the ICC academy ground, trailing their rivals by 71 runs with eight wickets intact.

Earlier, Pakistan 'A' were dismissed for 278 after resuming at 247-6, with Lyon taking 8-103 in a marathon 39.1 overs.

Australian opener Aaron Finch (54), Shaun Marsh (54 not out), Mitchell Marsh (53 not out) and Usman Khawaja (36) were all in the runs -- a good sign ahead of the first Test starting in Dubai on October 7.

The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

The Marsh brothers added 103 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after Finch and Khawaj put on 82 for the first.

Pakistan 'A' Test hopefuls Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali failed to get a wicket. Paceman Waqas Maqsood and part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed a wicket each.

The day was marred by a head injury to Australian opener Matthew Renshaw, hit on the helmet by batsman Abid Ali's ferocious strike while fielding at short-leg.

Renshaw was substituted out of the tour match and the Australian management said he was being monitored by medical staff.

But to Australia's advantage the shot ricocheted and was caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine. Abid, 83 overnight, scored 85.

Lyon was happy at his form early on the tour.

"I'm definitely confident, the ball is coming out of my hand beautifully at the moment," said Lyon, who had a miserable last tour to United Arab Emirates in 2014, taking just three wickets in Australia's 2-0 defeat in Tests

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Today
ZIM 117/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 119/5 (26.1 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS RSA live score
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 278/10
AUS 207/2 (80.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail Pakistan A by 71 runs with 8 wickets remaining
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Today, 11:30 PM
Tasmania
Western Australia
TAS VS WAU preview
Match 13 | Today
SAU 265/7 (50.0 ov)
VIC 257/10 (50.0 ov)
South Australia win by 8 runs
SAU VS VIC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
