Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australia's Renshaw in the runs again for Somerset

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 09:47 IST
53

London, Jun 10 (AFP) Australia opener Matt Renshaw continued his excellent form for English side Somerset with a third County Championship hundred in eight innings on Saturday.

The left-hander's 106 was the centrepiece of Somerset's 307 for seven on the opening day of their match at home to First Division leaders Nottinghamshire.

Renshaw faced 171 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes. His innings ended when he was bowled by Matthew Carter trying to hit the off-spinner back over his head.

Renshaw's time with Somerset will be cut short, with the 22-year-old set to leave Taunton in August, before the end of the English season, following an Australia A tour call-up.

The Queensland cricketer, who was born in the Yorkshire town of Middlesbrough, only joined Somerset as an overseas player after the county effectively ripped up the contract of fellow Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft as a result of his role in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in March.

Bancroft, who applied sandpaper to the ball in Cape Town in a clear breach of cricket's rulebook, was given a nine-month ban from Australian domestic and international matches by Cricket Australia, but his suspension did not apply to county cricket.

Instead Renshaw, who will hope he can put his county experience to good use during an Ashes tour of England next year, has now become the latest Australian import to star for Somerset, joining an illustrious list that includes Colin McCool, Bill Alley, Greg Chappell, Steve Waugh and, more recently, Justin Langer, the Australia coach

Matt Renshaw replaces Cameron Bancroft at Somerset
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship Division One round up, round 2:...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh ready to open in Test matches
RELATED STORY
No fear for recalled Renshaw
RELATED STORY
10 greatest cricketers from Somerset
RELATED STORY
Australian team when Matt Renshaw was born: Where Are...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Captains who have scored more than 700 runs in a...
RELATED STORY
5 times teams were dismissed for less than 100 in both...
RELATED STORY
Matt Renshaw to fly to South Africa ahead of fourth Test
RELATED STORY
Somerset cancel Bancroft deal in wake of ball-tampering...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 02:00 PM
WIN 414/8 & 223/7
SL 185/10 & 176/3 (53.4 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 277 runs to win
WIN VS SL live score
Only ODI
SCO 70/0 (10.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
SCO VS ENG live score
| Yesterday
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
GLA 220/10
WAR 68/2 (27.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Warwickshire trail Glamorgan by 152 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us