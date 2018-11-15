×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia's World Cup stars to miss parts of IPL: CA

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    15 Nov 2018, 13:19 IST

Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Putting country first, Cricket Australia will not allow its players, picked in the World Cup squad, to take part in the last few weeks of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) so that they prepare well for the big-ticket event.

The lucrative IPL Twenty20 tournament is likely to start early than the scheduled time to give the players enough time to rest and prepare for the ODI World Cup, starting in England on May 30.

Advancing the IPL dates to March means it will clash with the last part of Australia's domestic season as well as their ODI series against Pakistan.

The final round of the Sheffield Shield is scheduled from March 20 to 23, while the Pakistan ODI series, though not confirmed, has been pencilled in for March 15-29.

Cricket Australia has made it clear that World Cup remains the priority for the defending champions and the players will have to complete their Sheffield Shield commitments and national duties to get approval to play in the IPL.

Cricket Australia also said the 15 players selected in the World Cup squad will have to attend a pre-tournament camp in early May, which means they could miss the final 2-3 weeks of the IPL.

"It is a difficult period with the IPL being brought forward to accommodate the Cricket World Cup, and overlapping our domestic season," said Cricket Australia's Interim EGM Team Performance, Belinda Clark.

"We are committed to respecting the position of the Sheffield Shield, while ensuring Australia's World Cup squad is well prepared for this critical world event, while also ensuring those that are fit to play have opportunity to participate in the IPL.

"While this is no easy feat, I think we have managed a reasonable balance that will enable the players to consider their options and choose what is right for them and their respective teams."

Clarke said the announcement will give clarity to players.

"...it is important the players understand our position in advance, so they have the clarity they need to make personal decisions.

"It is imperative that we ensure Australia is in the best possible position as we head into the Cricket World Cup and the 2019 Ashes series. This means prioritising our focus on match readiness and the health of our players."

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who has already been released from the KKR squad, has said said that he will not put himself available for the 2019 IPL auction

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Australian, English players to miss part of IPL...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers from 2015 World Cup squad who might...
RELATED STORY
2 Indian stars who won the Player of the Tournament award...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
The Biggest Six Of Each IPL Season
RELATED STORY
3 bowlers that IPL has given to India in recent times
RELATED STORY
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
Do India have enough fast bowling resources to cater to...
RELATED STORY
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
ENG 285/10
SL 191/6 (60.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Sri Lanka trail England by 94 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 12 | Today
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us