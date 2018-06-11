Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australia talk up chances against fancied France

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 18:16 IST
24

Kazan (Russia), Jun 11 (AFP) Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan has warned France that a new, improved Australia team are plotting an early World Cup shock when the sides meet in Kazan on Saturday.

"Come the France game, we're going to be ready... and giving ourselves opportunities to win this game," the Brighton stopper warned.

"We can't wait for Saturday."

Barely a day after arriving in Kazan, Aussie confidence could be mistaken for the adverse effects of jetlag.

But Bert van Marwijk's side, fresh from two morale-boosting wins over the Czech Republic (4-0) and Hungary (2-1), arrived on a far shorter flight from Turkey.

France, who boast "world-class" talent in Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba, according to Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo, are among the tournament favourites in Russia alongside Brazil and Germany.

But the Euro 2016 finalists have been warned not to take the new, improved and more determined Socceroos too lightly at Kazan Arena.

"I read a stat before the Czech game that we hadn't won against a European opponent in Europe for quite some time," said Ryan.

"We managed to do that twice in a couple of weeks.

"I feel like we're benefiting and progressing from our time together in this mini-camp in Turkey. For myself and for the squad, the progress has been out of sight."

After squeezing into the World Cup following a marathon 22-game qualifying campaign under the helm of previous coach Ange Postecoglou, Australia then had to adapt to the arrival of Van Marwijk.

Known for leading the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010, the no-nonsense Dutchman has been rather less glowing in his appraisal of the Socceroos' chances in Russia.

"Only one thing counts, to survive the group stage," van Marwijk said previously.

But his more disciplined approach, coupled with the desire to get forward and take chances when they come, said Luongo, has spread confidence throughout the squad.

"The manager doesn't want to lose or draw games, he wants us to win them," added Luongo, a versatile midfielder who plays for Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship.

Despite his admiration for France's individual talents, the 25-year-old Luongo, whose father is Italian and mother is Indonesian, believes France are "there for the taking".

"At this level, everyone's even," he said.

"As you've seen in the past it's all there for the taking. Individually, they've got some big players, world-class players, especially in midfield."

Jiangsu Suning defender Trent Sainsbury is expected to keep a close eye on Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann.

He said: "Obviously, he's one of best in the world, everyone's talking about him. But it's a team sport and I've got teammates around me who can help me to deal with that

BCCI is right in refusing to play Day/Night Test in...
RELATED STORY
The combination, will and aggressiveness of the Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers with highest number of fifties without a...
RELATED STORY
5 famous cricketers who changed their nationality and...
RELATED STORY
"Tendulkar Sir's presence is enough to boost up the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Woakes to miss start of Australia series, Ball called up
RELATED STORY
The Rashid Khan story: World beater at 19
RELATED STORY
Five Tri-Series which you might have forgotten about
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Twenty20 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Scotland
Pakistan
SCO VS PAK preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 96/10 & 376/10
DBY 205/10 & 69/4 (25.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire need 199 runs to win
DUR VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 582/9
GLO 240/10 & 73/0 (25.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Gloucestershire trail Kent by 269 runs with 10 wickets remaining
KNT VS GLO live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 392/10
NOT 134/10 & 468/8 (130.1 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire lead Somerset by 210 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SOM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us