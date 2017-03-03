Australia unchanged for second Test

Australia have unsurprisingly gone with the same team which hammered India in Pune for the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 16:04 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith

Steve Smith has confirmed that Australia will be unchanged for the second Test against India in Bangalore.

It comes as no surprise that the tourists will go with the same side which emphatically ended the top-ranked team's 19-match unbeaten run with a 333-run hammering in Pune last week.

Victory for Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium would ensure they retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with two matches to spare.

The first Test was over inside three days after Steve O'Keefe bamboozled the India batsmen on a pitch which was rated as poor by match referee Chris Broad, but the surface for the second Test - which starts on Saturday - should be less challenging.

One of the most important men in Bengaluru - the head curator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium - takes a closer look at his work #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zOMaaSmjan — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 3, 2017

"It looks a little bit different to the last one," Australia captain Smith said. "I think they were going to cut a little bit more of the grass off, but it looks like a wicket that will have a bit more pace and carry as the game goes on.

"It will take a bit more spin, but it looks like a wicket that is quite similar to what England played on recently where first innings runs are going to be crucial.

"If you can go big in the first innings it will set the team up.

"I think this one is more likely going to be one where we are going to have to go really big, but it could be totally different. It could play totally different to what we think at the moment.

"It's about being able to sum it up and being adaptable and being able to communicate straight away what we think the wicket is like."