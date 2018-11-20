India announce 12-man squad for first T20I against Australia

Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team have announced a 12-man squad to take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series, scheduled to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 21.

We've announced our 12 for the 1st T20I against Australia at The Gabba #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/c6boLtieGf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2018

Virat Kohli will resume his duties as captain of the side after being rested for the series against the Windies, which India won quite comfortably. His deputy, Rohit Sharma, will open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya, who made his debut against the Windies, finds a place in the team as an all-rounder. Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included in the side, and it looks like Pant will keep wickets this time around.

KL Rahul, who has been in and out of the playing XI, also finds himself back in the thick of things.

What's interesting to note is that Khaleel Ahmed has been picked in the squad in place of the experienced Umesh Yadav. Yuzvendra Chahal has been named as the 12th man.

The first T20I will take place on November 21 at 13:30 IST.

India's 12-man squad to take on Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

More to follow...