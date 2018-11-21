×
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Will India surmount the starting troubles?

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
21 Nov 2018, 09:07 IST

Will India finally taste overseas success?
Will India finally taste overseas success?

Team India’s tour of Australia starts today with a T20I to be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. India will play 3 T20Is, 4 Test matches and 3 ODIs in Australia.

Team India’s starting woes on overseas tours

The Indians are lucky to start their tour of Australia with a T20I series. In the past, the Indians have been found wanting in the first few matches of any overseas tour, more so in case of tours without any practice matches.

Though the personnel is different for different formats, the core of the Indian team will be the same across formats. It will be of paramount importance for the main players to get acclimatized to the conditions. The T20I series will be the ideal series to start with where the stakes are not too high.

In England, the Indians had the Ireland T20I series as warm-up matches. In their last tour of Australia in 2016 involving white ball cricket alone, India first played the ODI series and lost the first four ODIs. But after the early losses, they came back really well to win the fifth ODI at Sydney and made a clean sweep of the three T20Is that followed the ODIs.

During India’s full-fledged tour of Australia in 2014-15 which culminated with World Cup 2015, after playing a couple of warm-up matches, India played their first Test match at Adelaide which they promptly lost, though it was a close match due to Virat Kohli’s effort.

India lost the second Test match too at Melbourne. They recovered thereafter forcing a draw in the next 2 Test matches. Though they lost the ODI tri-series, they were unbeaten right through the World Cup until they met host Australia in the semi-final.

India’s track record emphasizes the fact that they are slow starters on overseas tours and most of the times they get their act together only after the series is lost. A typical case was India’s last tour of South Africa. But there were also other occasions like the recent tour of England where the team lost the steam mid-way through the series due to repeated losses. In such cases, it was meek surrender after initial promise.

Factors favouring India in the T20I series against Australia

1. India’s T20I record in the last one year has been fantastic. They have been undefeated in the last 9 T20I series. They are fresh from their recent T20I series win against West Indies. Compared to that, Australia are back from a poor series against South Africa at home.

2. The return of Virat Kohli in place of Manish Pandey should make the team much stronger, more so while chasing.

3. The current form of the other key players like the opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, opening bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and the youngsters Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav have been encouraging.

4. The absence of key players in the Australian team, both in batting and bowling, should make Team India’s job that much easier. The Australians will be without David Warner and Steve Smith for the entire series. In the T20I series, they will be missing their core bowling unit of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Compared to that, India are at their full strength except for Hardik Pandya.

Factors against India in the T20I series

1. India are playing their first match of the series at the Gabba, Brisbane where the wicket is expected to have a lot of pace and bounce. The Indian batsmen might struggle to come to terms on such a different and difficult wicket after playing at home over the last one month.

2. The Indian fast bowlers, though adequate on such favourable conditions are not expected to be as menacing as the second string of Australian bowlers like Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake. India will be missing the services of seam bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya in that respect. One only hopes that in a T20 match, the nature of wicket doesn't play a bigger role.

3. India would most likely be going into a T20I without their sixth bowler. All other teams have 6 regular bowlers in a T20 match to withstand the onslaught of the batsmen. But India would try to overcome this problem with their batting might. This weakness could prove to be fatal against a superior team against Australia.

4. It was not a convincing win for India against the depleted West Indies team at home. Excepting the second T20I where Rohit Sharma took off, the other two matches were close affairs. In the first T20I, after restricting the West Indies to 109, India huffed and puffed to reach that modest target in the 18th over. In the third T20I at Chennai, the match was won off the last ball.

To sum up, every time when the Indian cricket team embarks on an overseas tour, there are always some positive talks going around about the chances of the team winning the series. This time too it is no different. With the absence of Warner and Smith, it is as if victory for Team India is assured this time around. But the experiences of the past has proved otherwise.

Team India’s top ranking status across formats is unjustified in the absence of overseas series wins, more so in the case of Tests. As always, the Indian fans are hoping against hope that this Australian series will be the starting point for Team India in their quest to achieve that elusive overseas series win.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
