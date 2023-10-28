Australia vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Australia will take on New Zealand in the first match of the 2023 World Cup double-header on Saturday. It is a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final, and it will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

New Zealand battled India in Dharamsala last Sunday, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by four wickets. The Blackcaps will be keen to return to winning ways after their four-match winning streak came to an end on Sunday.

On the other side, Australia are on a three-match winning streak right now. They are coming off wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Netherlands in their last three matches. A win against New Zealand will take them closer to the semifinals.

Before the battle between Australia and New Zealand starts, here are some important things fans should know about this 2023 World Cup match.

Australia vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Australia vs New Zealand, Match 27, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, Saturday; 10:30 am IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Australia vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch in Dharamsala has been good for batting. Fans have witnessed a few high-scoring matches at this venue in the 2023 World Cup. With some top-quality batters present in Australia and New Zealand's squads, another exciting clash is on the cards in Dharamsala.

Australia vs New Zealand weather forecast

A sunny morning is expected in Dharamsala today. There are no chances of rain during the match hours, and the temperature will stay in the range of 20 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Australia vs New Zealand probable XIs

Australia:

Probable XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

New Zealand:

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c and wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Australia vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match prediction

Australia have regained their lost touch in the World Cup. They crushed the Netherlands in their last match, and have been quite dominant against New Zealand in the mega event's history. Hence, Australia will have the upper hand in this contest.

New Zealand will be likely without the services of Kane Williamson for today's match as well. Their lower middle-order flopped against India, and if the Aussies follow India's gameplan, they can trouble the Blackcaps as well.

Prediction: Australia to win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).